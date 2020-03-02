IAS Officer Among 2 Arrested In J&K Arms Licensing Case: Report

CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara - Rajiv Ranjan, an IAS, and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui - in connection with the issuance of large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Sunday.

During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui, who had held the position of the district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced, they said.

The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.