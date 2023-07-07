'They Had Knowledge': 3 Railways Men Arrested Over Odisha Train Tragedy

Odisha Train Accident: Sources say the actions of these three resulted in the accident. (file)

The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested three employees of the Indian Railways in connection with the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore last month that killed more than 293 people, and left over 1,000 injured. The central probe agency was probing the possibility of a criminal conspiracy into the accident.

The arrested men -- Arun Kumar Mahanta, Md Amir Khan, and Pappu Kumar -- have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destruction of evidence.

Sources say the actions of these three resulted in the accident, and they have been charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as "they had knowledge" that their actions would result in this tragedy.

The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) probing the accident had last week flagged human error of workers in the signalling department as responsible for it, dismissing the likelihood of a sabotage or a technical glitch or a machine fault.

The CRS had reportedly highlighted negligence on the part of a few ground officials who did not follow adequate safety procedures of inspection, particularly after changes were made in the design due to safety concerns three years ago.

The independent inquiry report submitted by the CRS to the Railway Board had said notwithstanding the lapses in signalling work, remedial actions could have been taken by the S&T staff if "repeated unusual behaviour" of switches connecting two parallel tracks were reported to them by the station manager of Bahanaga Bazar, the spot of the accident.

The report also said that there was a similar incident on May 16, 2022, at Bankranayabaz station in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, on account of wrong wiring and cable fault.

"Had corrective measures been taken, after this incident, to address the issue of wrong wiring the accident at BNBR would not have taken place," the report said.