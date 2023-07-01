South Eastern Railway's General Manager Removed After Odisha Train Tragedy

More than 270 people were killed in the three-train collision in Odisha's Bolasore last month in June.

The General Manager of South Eastern Railway, Archana Joshi, has been removed from her post almost a month after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave Anil Kumar Mishra the go-ahead to take over as General Manager of the South Eastern Railway.

"South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway," said Indian Railway in an official statement.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2, which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train, claimed the lives of 291 people and injured over 1000 people.

Meanwhile, as many as 52 bodies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar are yet to be identified after the triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district.

"There are 81 bodies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and we have sent their samples for DNA testing due to multiple claims for a single body. Out of that, the confirmation for 29 samples has been received, and their relatives/claimants have been informed," Sulochna Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)