Caught On CCTV, 2 Cops Shot Dead By Terrorists At Srinagar Tea Stall

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, officials said.

Two policemen died today after being shot at close range by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area.

Constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police were at a tea stall in the Baghat Barzulla area of the city when the attack took place, according to a PTI report. The duo was taken to a hospital where both succumbed to their injuries. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, a police official said.

Baghat Barzulla is located along the high-security airport road.

This is the second such attack on an eatery in Srinagar over the past three days. Terrorists shot at and injured the son of a restaurant owner in the high security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks have come hours after a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries, including the European Union, visited Jammu And Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.