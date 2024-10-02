Caught On CCTV: 3 Robbers Try To Break In, Punjab Woman Stops Them Alone

Mandeep Kaur held on to the door with all her might till the robbers gave up and left

A woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly stopped three robbers from getting into her home, screaming and blocking the door as the criminals kept trying to force their way in. Mandeep Kaur's husband was out and she was at home with their two children when the robbers struck and failed. CCTV cameras at their home captured the robbers' attempt to get in and how Ms Kaur stopped them.

Mandeep Kaur's husband Jagjeet Singh is a jeweller. This may be the reason why the robbers targeted their home.

According to the time stamp in the CCTV footage, the robbers attempted the break-in on Monday evening.

Ms Kaur said she was drying clothes when she noticed three masked men near her home. Soon, they scaled the wall and approached the main door. She promptly rushed to lock the door but the robbers started pushing hard to get in. The CCTV footage shows Ms Kaur blocking the door with all her strength as the robbers keep pushing. She somehow manages to latch the door and then pulls the sofa to secure the entry. Ms Kaur keeps screaming throughout to alert the neighbours. Her son and daughter, tense due to the developments, are also seen in the CCTV footage. The door secured, Ms Kaur is seen making phone calls to get help while constantly checking the windows to see if the robbers had fled.

Two other cameras covering the entry to the house captured the three robbers pushing hard against the main door. Ms Kaur is heard screaming as the robbers fail to force their way in and flee.

Speaking to the media, the brave woman said her children were in shock. "They (robbers) should be caught and punished," she said.

Woman police officer AK Sohi said they are investigating the robbery attempt and scanning the CCTV footage to identify the criminals so that they can be arrested at the earliest.