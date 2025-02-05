Man Stuffs Women's Underwear In His Pants, Puts It Back After Spotting Camera

A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing a woman's lingerie at an apartment in Singapore only to return it after realising he was being recorded. The bizarre incident was uncovered by resident Elyvi Lim, who grew suspicious when she noticed a strange pattern of her lingerie disappearing and then mysteriously reappearing. Determined to get to the bottom of the matter, Ms Lim decided to set up a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera to keep an eye on the area.

The footage, captured on January 31 at 9:35 am, shows the man casually walking past Ms Lim's unit and rummaging through her laundry hanging outside. He selects a few items, stuffs them into his pants, and walks away. But as he passes the CCTV camera, he appears to notice it and suddenly has second thoughts. The footage then shows him returning the stolen lingerie to the laundry rack, before quickly fleeing the scene.

The woman, who branded the man a "pervert", revealed that this was not an isolated incident, but rather the latest in a series of disturbing events that prompted her to install a CCTV camera. In a bid to alert her neighbours and identify the culprit, she shared the footage and photos on Facebook.

"Stealing my lingeries and will put it back so I don't realised it. When I came to realised, decide to catch this MF using a cctv. This MF realised it's a cctv and hang my things back. This have been going on for sometime until i realised it. Please pm me if u guys saw this or know this person. Seen at Choa chukang / yewtee area block 600plus! Pelase help me share to catch this idiot soon, dont laugh only k. Thanks!," she wrote on Facebook.

According to Ms Lim, the man had been stealing her lingerie for some time before she realized what was happening. The suspect was spotted lurking around the Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee estates.

Ms Lim appealed to the online community to share her post and contact her if they could identify the man. She urged anyone with information to come forward and reach out to her.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report had been lodged concerning the incident, and investigations are ongoing. They also added that a 27-year-old man is currently cooperating with them in investigations regarding a case of dishonest misappropriation of property, The Online Citizen reported.

The videos have sparked widespread anger among social media users, with many demanding proper punishment. One user wrote, "Ew he put it down there & took it out to put back. Omg imagine the owner did know & wore it." Another commented, "No mercy for these weirdos! All should be prosecuted under the full extent of the law! Mental health issues should stop being an excuse used by these people."