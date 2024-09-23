Video: Gujarat Biker Crashes Into SUV, Then Hits Pick-Up Van, Dies On Spot

The accident took place at Waghodia town in Gujarat's Vadodara district

A 23-year-old man was killed after his bike crashed into an SUV and then a pick-up van in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The accident took place last week in Waghodia town. A CCTV camera in the area captured the chilling accident.

The footage shows a Mahindra XUV slowing down to take a U-turn. It is not clear if the right indicator is on. As the car turns, a speeding bike crashes into it. The biker is thrown off the two-wheeler and a pick-up man coming from the opposite site hits him before he lands on the road. The youngster died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Mehul. His father Praveen Tadvi has said in a police complaint that the 23-year-old worked at Waghodia GIDC and had bought a bike six months back. That morning, he left for work around 8 am. At noon, Mehul's father called him and said there was no food at home. He asked Mehul to buy food from a restaurant and deliver it home. The young man was on his way when we met with the accident.

Police have registered a case and a probe is on.

According to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report last year, India reported over 4.6 lakh road accidents in 2022. These accidents claimed 1.68 lakh lives and left 4.43 lakh people injured. The 2022 report marked an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents and 9.4 per cent in deaths as compared to the previous year.