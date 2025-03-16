Patels Were Out For Treat. Vadodara Crash Left Woman Dead, Husband Critical

It was the evening before Holi. Hemali Patel, 35, and Purav Patel, 40, were out with their daughter after Holika Dahan to buy colours and grab something to eat. They were on a scooter, riding through Vadodara's streets and planning the next day's bash. It was their last ride together.

At the Karelibaug area, a speeding car rammed into the Patels' scooter and two other vehicles. Hemali, Purav and their daughter were thrown into the air before they crashed to the ground. Hemali died on the spot and Purav is under treatment for critical injuries. Their little daughter, too, has suffered injuries in the crash that left five others hurt.

Behind the speeding car's wheel was Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student at MS University. His friend Pranshu Chouhan was in the passenger seat. A viral video shows Rakshit stepping out of the car and screaming incoherent words, including "another round", "Nikita" and "Om Namah Shivay". Eyewitnesses have said he was intoxicated. When the car stopped after its deadly dash, a crowd beat up Rakshit before police took him into custody. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Rakshit, it is learnt, is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and is the son of a businessman. Police are now looking the co-passenger Pranshu Chouhan.

Rakshit has claimed he was neither drunk nor speeding and blamed airbags for the crash. "We were overtaking a scooter, we turned right. There was a pothole and the car touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened. Our vision was hampered and the car went out of control," he told the media. "I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault," he said.

One of those injured in the crash, however, said the car was being driven at a high speed. Vikas Kevlani, who suffered injuries in the accident, said he went out with his siblings and neighbours for a treat after Holika Dahan. "I was with my brother Jayesh and sister Komal and neighbours Hemali Patel and Purav Patel. We were on two-wheelers when a speeding car rear-ended us," he told ANI.

Vikas said traffic fines won't prevent such incidents. "Fine is not the solution. Only if there is strict action will they understand what they have done," he said. The youngster said he would fight the matter legally. "I want justice. Hemaliben was like my sister. She should get justice and the young generation should know the impact of such acts," he said.