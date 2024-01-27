Caught On Camera, 4 Men Stab, Shoot At Friend In Busy Delhi Bylane

The accused fled while their friend lay there motionless on the ground

Four men attacked a man with a knife and shot at in a chock-a-block bylane of northeast Delhi's Shastri Park last evening, the police said. The accused have been charged with attempt to murder, they said.

CCTV footage from the area showed the crammed bylane suddenly descending into complete chaos, with locals running away. Within seconds, the bustling lane was empty but for the four accused - Bilal, Saud, Firoj, and Salim - running behind the victim, 25-year-old Sameer Ahmed, and stabbing him with a knife.

A few men tried to intervene to stop the attack, but one of them got slapped by one of the accused. The others were also shooed away.

As Mr Ahmed slumped to the ground in front of a grocery store, the shopkeeper is seen on the footage preparing to down the shutters. One of the accused then rode away on his scooty and the others followed him on foot, while their friend lay there motionless on the ground.

The locals informed the cops, who responded to a call about a firing in the area and found the victim lying in front of a store with injuries on both his legs. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, from where he was referred to the GTB Hospital and then to RML.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were drinking together, when Sameer Ahmed allegedly bit Bilal. This led Bilal and his three friends to attack and shoot at Sameer, they added.

All four accused are on the run, the police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.