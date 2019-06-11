Casinos Important For Goa Tourism, Says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his government never spoke of removing casinos from the state.

Casinos are important for the tourism profile of Goa and cannot be written off, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Tourism department.

"There are a few tourists who come to Goa to play in the casinos. They are important from the tourism point of view. You cannot write them off. We need to do whatever activities are required to attract tourists to Goa," he said.

The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land.

He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.

Mr Sawant said forest safaris would be promoted in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

Goa gets around six million tourists, most of them domestic, annually.