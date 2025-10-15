Cashless Push: Pay 2x Toll Without FASTag, 1.25x With UPI From November 15

From November 15, vehicles entering toll plazas without a valid FASTag will pay double the regular fee if they choose to pay in cash, Government of India has announced. However, users opting for the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) will pay only 1.25 times the toll. The move, part of an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, aims to curb cash transactions and promote digital payments on India's national highways.

For instance, if a vehicle's toll is Rs 100 through FASTag, it will rise to Rs 200 for cash payments and Rs 125 for UPI payments. The new rule is designed to streamline traffic flow, enhance transparency in toll collection, and encourage commuters to adopt digital modes.

Officials say the step reinforces India's broader digital economy goals while ensuring a faster, more efficient fee collection system across the national highway network.

What Is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Linked to a prepaid or savings account, it allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash payments. The tag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges, significantly reducing wait times and congestion.

The government has steadily expanded FASTag use since it became mandatory for most vehicles in 2021. With the latest rule change, authorities hope to discourage cash payments further while rewarding commuters who embrace digital transactions.

The amendment is expected to not only improve highway efficiency but also strengthen the digital payment ecosystem nationwide.

On August 15 this year, NHAI launched FASTag-based annual pass, which allows seamless travel across national highways without the need for repeated recharging of RFID cards for toll payments.

The prepaid pass is applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

In an X post on October 15, 2025, @fastagofficial announced that the annual pass has crossed 25 lakh users milestone.