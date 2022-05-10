Cashier Attacked, Looted Of Rs 10 Lakh In Chhattisgarh: Official

Raipur robbery: The police have launched a manhunt for the robbers. (Representational)

Three unidentified men attacked a cashier working with a property dealer and looted Rs 10 lakh from him in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at an under-construction expressway near the Chunabhatti area under Ganj police station limits at around 1:30 pm, said Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) Inspector Girish Tiwari.

The cashier, a resident of Raipur, was heading towards a bank on a two-wheeler for depositing Rs 10 lakh when the trio waylaid him, snatched the bag containing the cash and escaped from the spot, he said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the robbers, the officer said.

