Cash, Goods Worth Over Rs 5.5 Crore Seized In Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh

The seizures took place after model code of conduct was imposed (Representational)

Unaccounted cash, liquor and other goods worth more than Rs 5.5 crore have been seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said.

The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed ahead of the state assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17, it said on Tuesday.

Among other things, Rs 85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litres of liquor worth Rs 37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth Rs 1.7 crore and other goods worth Rs 2.03 crore were seized, officials said.

