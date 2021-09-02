Case Filed After Man, Transgender Slapped, Kicked In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The police are on the look out to arrest the accused (Representational)

Videos of three men beating up another man and a transgender person in separate incidents surfaced on social media following which a case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Wednesday, the police said.

The incidents had occurred in the district on August 23 and the police are looking for the accused, an official said.

The accused in the two videos are the same: a man wearing an orange scarf, identified as "Arun Kumar", and two unidentified men.

One video showed a transgender person pleading with the three men, assuring them that she did not spit on anybody's vehicle, and Arun Kumar slapping and kicking her.

The other video showed Kumar and his associates hitting a man with shoes while asking for money and saying, "Will you go against me while living in this city?"

Hoshangabad Dehat police station in-charge Anup Singh Nain said the two victims were traced after the videos went viral.

Based on their complaints, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Arun Kumar and two others under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for "voluntarily causing hurt for extortion", "obscene act in a public place" and "criminal intimidation", the official said.