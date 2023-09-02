Case Against Over 300 For Violent Protests Over Maratha Quota In Jalna

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an appeal for peace

Several people, including some policemen, were injured after a protest for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Jalna turned violent yesterday.



The protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna, demanding reservation for the Maratha community since Tuesday. The clash broke out when police tried to shift Mr Jarange to a hospital on doctor's advice.

Several policemen were injured after protesters started throwing stones at them. Some people also targeted state transport buses and private vehicles, the police said.

Police had to use baton-charge and teargas shells to disperse the mob. Villagers also claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm it.

Police have registered case against more than 300 people for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an appeal for peace and also announced that a committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to provide reservation to the Maratha community, and nobody should resort to violence. "The state government is taking some steps to give reservation to the community. During Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as chief minister, the state government had given reservation to the Maratha community but the Supreme Court quashed it," he said.

"The state government is taking this issue seriously and we will welcome it if there are any suggestions. I appeal to the protesters to maintain peace so that the common people do not suffer," he said.

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) condemned the use of force on protesters. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar are expected to visit the violence-hit village in the evening, officials said.