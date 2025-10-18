Advertisement
Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide At Home, Note Points To Reservation Issue

Yogesh Baban Chaure, a resident of Madalmohi in Gevrai tehsil, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home late Friday night.

Read Time: 2 mins
Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide At Home, Note Points To Reservation Issue
Beed:

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly died by suicide, apparently frustrated over the “delay” in granting ST (Scheduled Tribe) status to the Dhangar community, an official said.

Yogesh Baban Chaure, a resident of Madalmohi in Gevrai tehsil, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home late Friday night. His body was discovered around 8.30 am on Saturday, said the official.

A note recovered from Chaure's pocket talked about his disappointment over the “delay” in bringing the Dhangar community under the ST category for reservation, police said.

Chaure is survived by his wife and brother. A case has been registered at the Gevrai police station, and a probe is underway, the official added.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds and cattle-rearers, constitutes nearly 9 per cent of the state's population. They currently get 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within the OBC quota. However, the community has been demanding ST status, arguing that their socio-economic conditions are similar to those of the Scheduled Tribes.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Dhangar Community Reservation, Maharashtra, ST Reservation
