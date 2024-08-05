Case Against Man For Issuing Death Threat To Chief Justice Over Quota Judgement

An FIR was registered in Betul in Madhya Pradesh against a person for allegedly issuing a death threat on social media to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in connection with the Supreme Court's judgement on reservations, a police official said on Monday.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

"The FIR was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," Betul Ganj police station in-charge Ravikant Daheria said.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, one Pankaj Atulkar said he would kill the CJI for giving a "decision to enslave the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people", which has "violated the Constitution".

