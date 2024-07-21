Case Against Jindal Group Executive For Harassing Woman On Flight

The executive has been sent on administrative leave (Representational)

A case was filed against a senior executive of a Jindal Group company for allegedly harassing a female co-passenger on a Kolkata-Abu Dhabi flight, an officer of the Bidhannagar City Police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's parents at the Airport police station on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, he said.

The police officer said that the victim passenger has also emailed her complaint regarding the matter which they are treating as a formal one.

"We have started an investigation into the matter," he said, adding that they were planning a video conference with her to record her statement.

The female passenger, in a series of posts on X, had alleged that the executive showed her some obscene videos by calling them movie clips, triggering an outrage.

A case was filed under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 75 (uttering words or making gestures or exhibiting any object in any form insulting the modesty of a woman), the officer said.

On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of harassment against the executive, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The executive has been sent on administrative leave and a third-party investigation has been started to probe the matter, a statement by a Jindal Group company said on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)