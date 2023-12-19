India's Wealthiest Woman Savitri Jindal's Net Worth Rose More Than Mukesh Ambani's

As of December 19, 2023, Savitri Jindal stands as the richest woman in India. (FILE)

The net worth of India's wealthiest woman Savitri Jindal has jumped the most in the year 2023, compared to her peers. She has now also become the fifth richest person in the country.

Ms Jindal's net worth has seen the highest growth rise among Indians in the ongoing calendar year, with her fortune increasing by $9.6 billion during this period, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As of December 19, 2023, Savitri Jindal stands as the richest woman in India. She has a net worth of $25.3 billion.

The 73-year-old is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, which was founded by Savitri Jindal's late husband, OP Jindal in 1952. Mr Jindal was a first-generation entrepreneur who started an indigenous single-unit steel plant in Hisar, Haryana.

OP Jindal Group operates listed companies including one of India's leading steel-producing majors JSW Steel, JSW Holdings, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel & Power, and JSW Energy.

In terms of net worth, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, continues to be the richest person in India, with a total net worth of $92.3 billion. His net worth has increased by nearly $5 billion in the current financial year.

Shiv Nadar, founder and chairman of the IT giant HCL Technologies, follows Mukesh Ambani on the list of wealthiest Indians, with his fortune increasing sharply by around $8 billion in 2023, standing at about $32.6 billion.