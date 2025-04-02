Who Is Alice Walton, World's Richest Woman With $102 Billion Fortune

With a $102 billion fortune, Walmart heir Alice Walton is the richest woman on the Forbes Billionaire List 2025. Ms Walton, 75, overtook French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who held the title last year. Ms Walton topped the list of 406 women among the World's Billionaires, according to Forbes. About three-quarters of these women inherited their fortunes, the business magazine reported.

Who is Alice Walton?

Alice Walton was born to Walmart founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, in the USA. She completed her schooling at Bentonville High School in 1966 and graduated with a BA in economics from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

In 1974, she married a renowned Louisiana investment banker at the age of 24 but got divorced after two-and-a-half years. She then married a contractor but they, too, parted ways soon.

Before becoming the head of investment operations at Arvest Bank Group, Ms Walton worked as an equity analyst and money manager for First Commerce Corporation. She worked as a broker for EF Hutton as well. In 1988, Ms Walton established the investment bank Llama Company, where she served as its president, chair, and chief executive officer. It was closed after a decade.

She played a major role in the development of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport and was the first person to chair the Northwest Arkansas Council. As the new airport required $109 million, Ms Walton personally gave $15 million, and her company, Llama Company, helped raise $79.5 million through bonds. The main terminal of the airport has been named after her to honour her efforts. It's called the "Alice L. Walton Terminal Building."

She has never actively participated in Walmart's operation, instead preferring to concentrate on her own business endeavours and eventually becoming a patron of art. She spends her wealth on everything from horse breeding to pricey artwork.

When she was 10 years old, Walton paid $2 for her first piece of art. It was a replica of a painting by Picasso. She even established a $50 million museum in 2011 called the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, to house her art collection, which is currently valued at over $500 million.

According to a Forbes report, she has also previously contributed to Republican candidates and political action committees. In 2016, though, she gave $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising group that supports Clinton and other Democrats.