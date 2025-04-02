Savitri Jindal Is India's Richest Woman With Over $35.5 Billion Net Worth

Savitri Jindal, the matriarch of the OP Jindal Group and an MLA in Haryana, is now the richest woman in India, according to the Forbes Billionaire List 2025. With a net worth of $35.5 billion, she has secured the third spot among India's wealthiest, trailing Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

She is the only woman among India's top 10 billionaires.

The Jindal Group Chairperson's empire spans steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. The company was founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, who died in a helicopter crash in 2005. Following his death, the business was divided among their four sons.

Her Mumbai-based son, Sajjan Jindal, leads JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints, and took JSW Infrastructure public in 2023. In 2024, he expanded into electric vehicles by acquiring a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India, a subsidiary of China's SAIC Motor.

Naveen Jindal, based in Delhi, manages Jindal Steel & Power.

India's Top 10 Billionaires In 2025

Mukesh Ambani - $92.5 billion (Reliance Industries) Gautam Adani - $56.3 billion (Adani Group) Savitri Jindal - $35.5 billion (OP Jindal Group) Shiv Nadar - $34.5 billion (HCL Technologies) Dilip Shanghvi - $24.9 billion (Sun Pharmaceuticals) Cyrus Poonawalla - $23.1 billion (Serum Institute of India) Kumar Birla - $20.9 billion (Aditya Birla Group) Lakshmi Mittal - $19.2 billion (ArcelorMittal) Radhakishan Damani - $15.4 billion (DMart, Investments) Kushal Pal Singh - $14.5 billion (Real Estate)

India has added five new billionaires this year, taking the total to 205 - a record high. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires stands at $941 billion, slightly down from last year's $954 billion due to currency fluctuations and stock declines.

Among the gainers, Haldiram's Shiv Kishan Agrawal and Manohar Lal Agarwal saw their wealth double after Temasek's $10 billion valuation of the snack giant. Madhusudan Agarwal also joined the billionaire club. HCL's Shiv Nadar slipped to fourth place with $34.5 billion, after transferring a major stake to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra.