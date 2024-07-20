Accused Of Groping, Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal had promised to investigate the charges. (Representational)

A Jindal group company's senior executive facing allegations of molestation by a fellow passenger on a flight has been sent on administrative leave and a third-party investigation has been initiated.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in our company. We recognise the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity, and urgency," Vulcan Green Steel said in a statement.

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies.

In line with the company's zero-tolerance policy, and to ensure a fair and independent review, the executive has been placed on administrative leave, the statement said. To maintain impartiality, the company is appointing an independent, credible third party to lead the investigation, it added.

On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of molestation against a senior executive of one of the group companies levelled by a female passenger aboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The female passenger alleged that the executive showed her some obscene videos after calling them movie clips.

