Case Against Interviewer In Madhya Pradesh For Demanding 'Sexual Favours' From Candidate

A complaint was lodged with the Gwalior crime branch.

Gwalior Crime Branch registered an FIR against an interviewer for allegedly demanding 'sexual favour' from a woman candidate in exchange of job in Seed Corporation at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in the district, a police official said on Monday.

On January 3 this year, interviews were held for some posts in the seed corporation at the Agricultural University in the district and the interview panel for the same arrived from Seed Development Corporation, Bhopal. After the interview, an interviewer in the panel allegedly demanded sexual favours from the candidates in the name of providing a job via message.

Thereafter one of the candidates, came forward and lodged a complaint against the interviewer to the Gwalior crime branch. Acting on it, an FIR was registered against the accused interviewer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena told ANI, "A walk-in interview was held on January 3 in the Agricultural University in the district for the post of Technical Assistant. The candidates shortlisted after filling the application on percentage basis were called for the interview. We have just collected the information from the Agricultural University about the interview panel."

"In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that one of their staff, who was technically sound, was in the panel to conduct an interview for the recruitment. After the interview, he had messaged three woman applicants and demanded 'sexual favours' promising selection. One of the candidates showed courage and exposed the incident," Meena said.

The ASP further said the crime branch had registered the FIR into the matter and a team was sent to Bhopal to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Seed and Farm Development Corporation Munna Lal Goyal, said, "I received information about the matter on Monday morning that an employee of Seed Corporation had come here for an interview and three women candidates had complained that he had committed obscene acts during the interview. After getting the information, I talked to the managing director and instructed to terminate the employee with a dirty mentality. A notice for the same has been issued today and after three days, he will be terminated."

If anyone else is found guilty in the matter, then action will be taken against them as well, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)