Case Against Hindu Mahasabha Members For Pamphlets Against Mahatma Gandhi

An FIR was registered against some activists of the Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing "objectionable words" about Mahatma Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far.

The pamphlets distributed on November 14 in Daulatganj area of the city also praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. On Friday, the Mahasabha had observed Nathuram Godse's death anniversary and demanded that his statements during the assassination trial be included in the school curriculum in the state.

"A day before Mahasabha activists observed Godse's anniversary, its activists on Thursday allegedly distributed the pamphlets (describing Mahatma Gandhi in an objectionable manner) in Daulatganj," said Kotwali police station in-charge Vivek Ashthana.

He said the FIR was lodged by one Ravindra Singh Chouhan alleging that the language used in the handbills had hurt the sentiments of Gandhians.

A case has been filed against Mahasabha members Naresh Batham and others under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Gwalior Zone, Raja Babu Singh said police are going through the video footage of the Mahasabha's Friday programme to observe Nathuram Godse's death anniversary.

When contacted, Mahasabha national vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said registration of the case shows the "dictatorial attitude" of the Congress-led government in the state.

