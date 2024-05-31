Case Against Gujarat BJP MLA's Son For Assaulting Student Leader: Cops

Geetaba Jadeja represents Gondal constituency in Rajkot district. (Representational)

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Gujarat BJP MLA Geetaba Jadeja's son Ganesh Jadeja and others here on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a local NSUI leader, police said.

As complainant Sanjay Solanki, city unit chief of the National Students' Union of India, a Congress-affiliated organisation, is a Dalit, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act too was invoked.

"The incident took place in the early hours of Friday. We have registered an FIR against Ganesh Jadeja and his men. No one has been arrested yet," said inspector V J Savaj of Junagadh A Division police station.

As per the First Information Report, 26-year-old Solanki asked Jadeja to drive carefully on Thursday night when the latter's car passed too close to Solanki's two-wheeler in Kalva Chowk area.

Angered, Jadeja and his associates followed Solanki to his residence on Datar Road but left after Solanki's father, who knew Jadeja, intervened.

When Solanki went out on his two-wheeler early in the morning, a car with Ganesh Jadeja's men in it allegedly rammed it from behind around 3:00 am. As Solanki fell to the ground, five men stepped out, allegedly beat him with sticks, and put him in the car.

He was taken to Jadeja's residence in Gondal where Ganesh and others mercilessly thrashed him and asked him to quit the NSUI, the complainant said.

In the morning, the accused dropped Solanki at Bhesan crossroads, the FIR said.

Geetaba Jadeja represents Gondal constituency in Rajkot district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)