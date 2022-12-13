Case Against Farm Owner After 8-Year-Old Dies After Falling In Borewell

The farm owner has been identified as Nanakram Chouhan. (Representational)

A case has been registered against the farm owner in whose farmland the eight-year-old boy, Tanmay, fell into the open borewell and died, the police said.

The farm owner has been identified as Nanakram Chouhan. Tanmay fell into the 400-feet deep borewell dug in the farm while playing on December 6 in Mandvi village of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

The district administration launched a continuous rescue operation for almost 82 hours and took out Tanmay from the borewell but he died due to broken ribs and heart failure.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Shivcharan Bohit said, "Nanakram dug a borewell in his farm a few years back in which water was not found. Nanakram left it open even knowing that it could lead to casualty. On December 6, Tanmay fell into the borewell and later died. After that we established a case and investigated the matter."

"After investigation, a case was registered against Nanakram under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC at Aathner police station. Further probe into the matter is going on and soon we will arrest the accused," SDOP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)