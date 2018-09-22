Case Against Facebook User For Sharing Morphed Image Of PM Modi

The picture shows PM Narendra Modi wearing a skull cap while greeting people at a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore on September 14.

All India | | Updated: September 22, 2018 00:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Case Against Facebook User For Sharing Morphed Image Of PM Modi

Cyber Cell of the police is ascertaining who is the person behind this Facebook profile: Police

Indore: 

A case has been registered against a Facebook user by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting a morphed picture of Prime Minister which shows him wearing a skull cap.

The picture shows PM Modi wearing a skull cap while greeting people at a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore on September 14.

Palasia Police Station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais said on Friday that an FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (2) (public mischief) and sections of the Information Technology Act on the complaint of local BJP leader Shankar Lalwani.

The morphed photograph was shared by a Facebook user whose profile name is 'Balmukund Singh Gautam', the officer said.

Cyber Cell of the police is ascertaining who is the person behind this Facebook profile, he said. 

On September 14, PM Modi participated in Ashara Murbaraka, a program of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Saifi Mosque in Indore.

Shankar Lalwani said in his complaint that PM Modi had not worn any kind of cap during the program. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

morphed imagesPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreCyclone DayeTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................