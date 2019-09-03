Case Against Digvijaya Singh Over 'BJP-ISI' Nexus Remark

Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious ISI.

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday registered a criminal case against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

BJP's city unit general secretary Satish Arora registered an FIR, or a First Information Report, against Digvijaya Singh at the Chandausi Kotwali police station.

Mr Arora told newspersons he filed an FIR against Digvijaya Singh for his allegation and an inquiry has been handed over to Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar Pandey of the police station.

Police said investigations are on in the case.

Mr Singh had on Saturday alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious ISI, drawing flak from the ruling party which said he has lost credibility by intentionally giving controversial statements.

"Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are taking money from ISI. Pay attention to this," he told reporters at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, and went on to claim, "Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. Mind this."

Digvijaya Singh, however, on Sunday claimed some channels were telecasting "totally wrong" news about his statements.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.