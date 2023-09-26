Case Against 6 Cops For Torturing Lawyer In Custody In Punjab

After both were sent to judicial custody, the advocate alleged inhuman treatment. (Representational)

A case has been registered against six Punjab policemen, including a superintendent of police, in Muktsar district on the charges of subjecting an advocate to custodial torture, abetment of unnatural sex, wrongful confinement and causing threat to his life, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Muktsar SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA (crime investigating agency) in-charge and Inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj, constables Harbans Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and home guard Dara Singh on Monday, according to the FIR.

Demanding the arrest and dismissal of the accused policemen, the members of the bar association of Punjab and Haryana High Court have announced that they will abstain from work.

Police on September 14 had arrested the advocate and another person following a complaint by the CIA in-charge Kamboj that they had allegedly assaulted a team of police officials and tore their uniforms.

After both were sent to judicial custody, the advocate alleged inhuman treatment by police.

Following his statement, the Muktsar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in its September 22 order directed the police to register the case against the policemen.

"The statement of the victim is treated as complaint as per Section 2 (D) of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which prima facie cognizable offences of abetment of unnatural sex and causing injuries in wrongful confinement, causing threat to his life and liberty, shown," the court said in its order.

"From the perusal of his statement, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against the police officials/officer named by him. Therefore, the concerned SHO (station house office) PS (police station) Sadar Sr Muktsar Sahib is directed to initiate investigation against the police officials after registering a case against them," the court ordered.

The policemen have been booked under relevant sections, including 377 (unnatural offences--whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

