Lawyer Repeatedly Assaults His Own Mother, Gets Help From Wife And Son

Her own home was made a living hell for a 73-year-old woman by none other than her son, whom she cared for and educated enough for him to become a lawyer. Videos show the woman being tortured and mercilessly thrashed by her son, daughter-in-law and even her grandson. The lawyer was finally arrested based on evidence from a CCTV camera that he himself had installed in his mother's room.​

Asha Rani stayed in Punjab's Rupnagar with her son, daughter and daughter-in-law. Her husband had died of a heart attack recently and she had told her daughter, Deepshikha, that her son, Ankur Verma. and his wife, Sudha, used to assault her. The daughter managed to get hold of footage from the CCTV camera installed in Asha Rani's room and was stunned by what she saw.

A horrific video shows the victim's grandson pouring water on Asha Rani's mattress and then complaining to his parents that she had wet the bed. Ankur and Sudha are seen coming to investigate and Ankur is then seen assaulting the woman as she lies on the bed. He punches her back, slaps her repeatedly and alternates between the two, all while appearing to be screaming at her. This goes on for nearly a minute.

Ankur leaves and Sudha and the grandson are then seen coming into the room. Sudha points and says something and Ankur walks in again, holds his mother by the hair and jolts her head repeatedly. He is seen slapping her and punching her head while he does this. His wife and son leave the room but he keeps assaulting his mother.

Another video shows Sudha slapping Asha Rani and the grandson dragging her and placing her right on the edge of the bed. The videos of the assault are from September 19, October 21 and October 24.

Based on a complaint by Deepshikha, a police team and some people from an NGO reached Asha Rani's house and rescued her on Saturday. During the rescue, Ankur said that he had been serving his mother, who "wasn't in the right mental state".

A police official said, "Ankur has been arrested and a case has been registered under sections linked to voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, wrongful confinement and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act."