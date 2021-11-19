Navjot Sidhu's Pick Is Now Punjab's Top Government Lawyer

Navjot Sidhu had opposed the appointment of APS Deol to the top post. (File photo)

In a boost ahead of the state elections next year, Navjot Singh Sidhu's pick DS Patwalia has been appointed as Punjab's top government lawyer after weeks of high drama.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had called a truce with Mr Sidhu by accepting APS Deol's resignation as the Punjab Advocate-General.

Mr Deol's appointment to the post had turned out to be a major flashpoint between the Chief Minister and Mr Sidhu, plunging the ruling party further into crisis.

After quitting as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken back his resignation but with an ultimatum - he said he won't resume charge unless Mr Deol was removed. The 58-year-old crickter-turned-politician had also protested the appointment of Iqbal Singh Sahota as the Director-General of Police by the Chief Minister.

With Mr Sidhu by his side, Mr Channi announced at a presser: "The Punjab cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate-General APS Deol." He also said a list of replacements for the post of Punjab Director-General of Police.

Mr Sidhu wanted Mr Deol and Mr Sahota - both appointed by Chief Minister Channi - to be sacked over the 2015 sacrilege and police firing case.

APS Deol had represented two accused cops and Iqbal Sahota was the head of one of the SITs formed by the then Akali Dal government, which Mr Sidhu has blamed for failing to ensure justice.