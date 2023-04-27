Lawyer Points Gun At Man Accused Of Sacrilege Inside Punjab Court: Cops

The court extended Jasvir's police remand for two more days. (Representational)

An advocate was arrested for allegedly pointing a pistol at a man accused of sacrilege when he was brought to a court here on Thursday, police said.

Jasvir Singh was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting two Sikh priests and desecrating Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in Morinda town.

He was produced in the court after his two-day police remand ended.

When Jasvir was brought to the court, advocate Sahib Singh Khurl aimed his gun at him but was overpowered before he could go any further with his plans, police said.

The court extended Jasvir's police remand for two more days.

In a video which surfaced on social media on Monday, Jasvir was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of Kotwali Sahib gurdwara and hitting two 'granthis' who were reciting from the Guru Granth Sahib and went on to push the holy book.

Jasvir, an electrician, was thrashed by devotees present in gurudwara before he was handed over to police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)