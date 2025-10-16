Cars, Motorcycles, Flats: Companies' Extravagant Diwali Gifts For Employees

As India lights up for Diwali in 2025, corporations and businesses - big and small - are offering lavish gifts to employees that combine luxury and surprise this holiday season.

Here are some of the most unique, extravagant Diwali gifts given to staff members over the years, ranging from cars to foreign trips.

Tata Punch And Maruti Grand Vitara

Mitskind Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company from Panchkula, Haryana, presented 15 cars to its most committed and productive employees. The cars were two Maruti Grand Vitara models and 13 Tata Punch models. The presents came as a big surprise to the staff.

Hyundai, Mercedes Cars

Chennai-based Team Detailing Solutions presented 28 cars and 29 bikes/scooters to long-term, high-performing employees. The vehicles included models from Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata and others for employees who performed well.

Royal Enfield Bikes

In Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, a tea estate surprised around 15 employees on Diwali with their preferred Royal Enfield bikes, costing more than Rs 2 lakh each. The owner of the estate also gave his staff the keys and took them on a joy trip.

Flats, Housing

As part of his Diwali bonus program, Surat diamond dealer Savji Dholakia of Hare Krishna Exports gave 400 apartments to his employees. Under a firm housing initiative, each flat is 1,100 square feet and offers advantageous down payments.

Thousands Of Cars

In addition to the apartments, Savji Dholakia's company provided 1,260 automobiles to its employees in a single year, based on their performance.

Cars, Bikes And Two-wheelers

Challani Jewellery in Chennai awarded a variety of employees (from shop floor to managerial levels) with eight cars and 18 bikes/two-wheelers, worth a total of approximately Rs 1.2 crore. Some of the staff members were pleasantly shocked when owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi gave them unusual Diwali gifts.