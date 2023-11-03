Haryana Pharma Company Owner Gifts Tata Punch To Employees Ahead Of Diwali

MitsKart employees were pleasantly surprised after receiving the Diwali gift.

The owner of a pharmaceutical company in Haryana has gifted cars to his employees as Diwali gift. A video of MitsKart chairman MK Bhatia handing over the keys of brand new Tata Punch cars to 12 of his employees, including an office helper, has started gaining traction on social media. Speaking to reporters, Mr Bhatia said he was impressed by the dedication and hard work of his staff and decided to give them the special gift this season. The company was started by Mr Bhatia a few years ago and these employees have been with him since then.

A video posted on Mr Bhatia's LinkedIn page shows a beaming employee of the company standing beside the car as it is unveiled at the showroom.

He told the reporters that these employees have been loyal to the company and have worked hard for its growth.

"I wanted to make them feel special - like a celebrity. This happened because of a positive thought," said Mr Bhatia.

He added that the company has seen a lot of ups and downs but these employees remained with us and helped the company grow. "They are our stars."

The cars were handed over a month ago, but the news started gaining traction this month. Mr Bhatia said it was a coincidence that the news surfaced around Diwali, though he had not planned about it.

MitsKart owner said he plans to increase the number from 12 to 50.

The employees, meanwhile, are pleasantly surprised to receive the gift. A few of them don't even know how to drive.

Tata Punch is an entry-level micro SUV that was launched in 2021. The exact details of the variant are not available but the range starts from Rs six lakh.

The SUV is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 86 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque.

Punch recently scored a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.