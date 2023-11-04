Tea Estate In Tamil Nadu Gifts Royal Enfield Bikes To Employees As Diwali Surprise

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

With only a few days left for Diwali, officegoers in India are eagerly waiting for their gifts and bonuses from their employers. Many companies are providing gift vouchers, incentives, sweets, and clothing to their staff to celebrate the festive season. However, a tea estate in Tamil Nadu has hit the headlines for its generous gift to its employees. The tea estate in Kotagiri town in Nilgiri district surprised its staff by gifting them Royal Enfield bikes as a Diwali bonus.

A video of the tea estate employees being facilitated with the bike keys has surfaced on social media. Later, the 42-year-old estate owner also went on a joy ride with his employees after handing them the keys. Needless to say, the employees were left overjoyed with the gesture and thanked the owner for making this year's Diwali a memorable one for them.

One employee told PTI, ''We were never expecting this type of gift. He [the owner] gifted around 15 Royal Enfield bikes whichever we preferred and it is something that I believe nobody will get it, but we got it. We are blessed by his work and the teamwork which we have done.

Earlier, the owner of a pharmaceutical company in Haryana gifted cars to his employees as a Diwali gift. A video of MitsKart chairman MK Bhatia handing over the keys of brand new Tata Punch cars to 12 of his employees, including an office helper, went viral on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bhatia said he was impressed by the dedication and hard work of his staff and decided to give them the special gift this season. The company was started by Mr Bhatia a few years ago and these employees have been with him since then

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, November 12. As per Hindu mythology, Diwali marks the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and defeated King Ravana.

People across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.''