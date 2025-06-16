Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 3,000

The iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 underwent a generation change in 2023, when it finally transitioned to the brand's modern J-series platform, joining the likes of the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Hunter 350. While the fundamentals have remained unchanged since then, Royal Enfield has introduced a few strategic updates to the Bullet 350's variant lineup and has rejigged the pricing as well. The entry point into the Bullet family is the Battalion Black variant, priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh, which sees no price increase. With its all-black bodywork, golden hand-painted pinstripes, retro-style taillight, scooped single seat, and a rear drum brake, this new base variant is designed to cater to purists who prefer the traditional Bullet styling.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Spied Testing

Following that is the Military variant which is still offered in Black and Red, which also carries a Rs. 1.75 lakh price tag, getting a Rs. 2,000 hike over its original price. The standard variant, available in Black and Maroon, now costs Rs. 2.00 lakh, up by Rs. 3,000. The flagship Black Gold version has seen a marginal increase too and is now priced at Rs. 2.18 lakh, up by Rs. 2,000. Royal Enfield had also introduced a Military Silver variant briefly, but it has since been discontinued.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Spied Testing In Ladakh

While the variant mix has changed slightly and prices have gone up by Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 3,000 across the board, the Bullet 350 remains mechanically identical. It continues to be powered by the 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm.

However, a noteworthy update lies on the horizon. Royal Enfield is expected to equip the entire 350cc range, including the Bullet, with the slip-and-assist clutch that recently debuted on the 2025 Hunter 350. This small but significant upgrade should enhance the riding experience, particularly in city traffic.