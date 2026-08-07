Social Media Ban For Minors In India? Experts 'Like' Idea, But With Caveats

Brazil, Australia, and Indonesia have already passed legislation banning social media for minors under 16 years of age. The European Union is also approaching stricter age authentication and limits for children. As authorities across the globe doubt minors' access to social media, it's becoming difficult for India to ignore the question: Should minors still be allowed unlimited access to sites with addictive algorithms meant to maximise engagement?

According to UNICEF, India has the largest youth population in the world, including 371 million young people between the ages of 15 to 29, as of 2024. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 also stated that 82.2 per cent of Indian children aged 14 to 16 can use a smartphone, of which 76 per cent use it for social media, while only 57 per cent use it for education. Thus, India faces a broader risk of children being exposed to explicit content, poor health, cyberbullying, and other negative consequences of social media, especially in the absence of age-related restrictions.

There seems to be a straightforward solution to this issue - banning social media for minors. However, is it that simple?

There are major aspects to this discourse that may often go overlooked, such as social media's role in children's career growth as well as personality development.

Why Are People Asking For A Social Media Ban For Minors?

In a conversation with NDTV, a Noida-based occupational therapist with over 16 years of experience, Dr Jolly Gupta Jain says that even the emotional well-being of 2-3-year-old children is heavily influenced by online interactions. Screens are replacing face-to-face communication, outdoor play, quality sleep, neurodevelopment and opportunities to develop emotional resilience.

Over the decade, the biggest change observed in the mental health of children and adolescents is that children are now less comfortable with boredom and delayed gratification. Social media provides constant stimulation and instant dopamine, thus children do not have to wait or put in efforts that, in turn, reduces their tolerance and increases stress. Dr Jain adds, "I have also observed reduced attention span, greater difficulty maintaining focus, poorer emotional regulation, increased irritability, and declining social confidence. Children often struggle to sustain conversations, interpret non-verbal cues, or resolve conflicts in person because much of their interaction now happens through screens, which is one-way communication."

Dr Jain also shares some of her biggest concerns being children's gradual erosion of self-identity, measuring their self-worth through likes, followers, and online validation.

A recent survey by LocalCircles reported that out of 18,738 parents, a majority of 75 per cent indicated that children aged 9-17 are most susceptible to bullying, harassment or exploitation on social media platforms such as Instagram, Discord and Snapchat.

Upon speaking to Anupama Dhawan, HOD Counselling at Sanskriti School, New Delhi, she expressed that the most recurring issue for minors these days has been "cyberbullying and subtle online ostracism".

Unrestricted access to social media also poses the risk of minors being exposed to explicit content, imposing long-term adversarial consequences on their health. 54 per cent of parents of children aged between 9 and 17 indicated that their kids were exposed to inappropriate or adult content online, as per the survey conducted by LocalCircles. A study based on a survey in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, conducted by Understanding The Lives of Adolescents and Young Adults (UDAYA), indicated that a higher percentage of adolescent boys (66.2 per cent) and adolescent girls (32 per cent) who had access to social media were exposed to pornography. UNICEF has issued a clear recommendation stating that exposure to pornography at a young age may cause numerous negative consequences, including poor mental health, sexual violence, sexism and objectification. Children may lack discernment, thus when exposed to pornography, may accept abusive and misogynistic behaviour as normal.

In another investigation conducted by NDTV recently, it was found that while Instagram's community standards prohibit sexually explicit content, multiple accounts carrying child-exploitative and suggestive content remained rather accessible. Similarly, NDTV also found AI-generated sexually suggestive content on Facebook. In response to this, a Meta spokesperson responded that criminals constantly change their tactics to avoid detection. Thus, it is apparent how platforms are also only working towards improving their restricting algorithms.

What Do The Experts Say?

While a social media ban for under-16s may reduce the concerns explored above, it may not eradicate the whole problem.

Dr Jain believes "restrictions can be useful, particularly for younger children whose brains are still developing, but they should not be viewed as a complete solution."

A ban may reduce exposure temporarily, but unless families and schools also teach healthy digital habits, children may simply shift to other online platforms or unhealthy patterns.

"The long-term goal should be digital literacy rather than digital prohibition. Children need guidance on managing screen time, recognising harmful content, protecting their mental health, and balancing online activities with sleep, physical activity, hobbies, and meaningful relationships, " Dr Jain adds. She recommends making digital well-being education a mandatory part of the school curriculum, beginning in primary school and extending through adolescence.

Anupama Dhawan also says that schools are focusing on conducting regular sessions about digital literacy, responsible social media use, and cyberbullying.

Digital technology is now a permanent part of childhood, and instead of delaying children's exposure to it, experts believe the focus should be on teaching them how to use it in ways that support healthy brain development, emotional well-being, and meaningful human connection.

What Is The Trade-off To The Ban?

In the discourse of "whether social media should be banned for minors or not", a major question, "What happens to the children who are building careers off the internet ?" is often overlooked. Over the past decade, how we use social media has almost had a 180-degree flip. Social media has enabled thousands of children to showcase their talent, build a network, and access opportunities which are not so obtainable otherwise.

Through content creation, many talented children have overcome barriers such as location or lack of network, and have accelerated their career growth.

Social media has not only provided global connectivity to people from all socio-economic backgrounds but also added a major source of income, and helps support families.

A joint report issued by EY and Collective Artists Network in 2024 valued India's influencer marketing industry to reach Rs. 3,375 Crore by 2026. According to Kofluence's Decoding Influence 2026 Report, 61% of the 2 million surveyed nano-influencers were earning an average payment of Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000 per promotional Instagram Reel. Thus, if India is to restrict social media for children, the economic impact may be a concern.

But What Do The Kids Think?

Connectivity was always the foremost selling factor of social media.

"I mostly use social media to stay in touch with my friends after school, especially during holidays. We live too far from each other to meet regularly. It will limit us even more if they ban social media," Sharad, a 15-year-old student, told NDTV.

"There is no real exposure to the fashion industry here in my town. Honestly, I would have never found my calling in fashion if it weren't for social media," says Anvesha, a high school student from a small town.

Famous Bollywood child actress with a strong social media presence, Hardika Sharma, says that although she will "feel sad if social media got banned for kids" since it helps her connect with people who support her work, her parents manage all her social media so it will not change her life too much. The Call Me Bae actress also says that "social media is just one of the ways to showcase your talent". She refers to how people also gradually accepted the ban against the social media app, TikTok, in 2020.

Some say social media has also contributed to children's personality development, maybe even more than traditional methods of holistic child development ever have.

Hardika Sharma tells NDTV that "social media has taught her to speak confidently in front of the camera as well as in public," which has positively contributed to her success in auditions, stage performances, acting, or even giving a speech at school. These skills are not just limited to social media but also help in day-to-day life. She adds, "I have also learned how to be creative and think of new ideas for my videos that have worked wonderfully."

"A social media ban wouldn't be the worst thing for me. Seeing everyone else's happening lives makes me feel like I am falling behind. I delete my Instagram app every now and then because of this," says Vanya, a 16-year-old student.

Although speaking to kids has made us aware of numerous unexplored benefits of social media, there is still not a unanimous voice amongst children towards the age-old discourse around social media.

What Should India Rather Be Talking About?

While there is no sunken side on the weighing scale to this discourse, experts do suggest the focus should be shifted to taking initiatives for spreading awareness about digital literacy and ethics amongst children. Screen times and parental supervision should also be strictly enforced. However, social media is here to stay, and a blanket ban may just be cloaking the reality.

(Written by Swarnima Singh, an intern at NDTV)