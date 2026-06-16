Why Governments Worldwide Are Pushing To Ban Social Media For Children

Something remarkable is happening across the globe. From Canberra to London, from Paris to Jakarta, governments are drawing a line in the sand, children should not be on social media. What began as a bold, controversial move by Australia in late 2025 has quickly snowballed into a worldwide reckoning with how the internet is harming young people, and who is responsible for fixing it.

Australia Led the Way

According to BBC, in December 2025, Australia made history by becoming the first country in the world to legally ban children under 16 from using social media. Overnight, platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Reddit, and Twitch were blocked from offering their services to underage users. WhatsApp and YouTube Kids were left out of the ban.

The law holds tech companies responsible for strict age verification, with fines up to AUD 49.5 million (approximately Rs 330 Crore) for violations. Messaging apps and YouTube Kids were exempt, marking a strong shift against self-regulation.

Britain Joins the Charge

As per the UK Government Official Press Release, the UK announced a major step on June 15, 2026, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposing a social media ban for children under 16 after a consultation with over 116,000 responses, where most parents backed the move. The plan builds on Australia's model but adds stricter measures, including limits on livestreaming and contact with strangers on gaming platforms. AI "romantic companion" chatbots will be restricted to adults, while messaging apps like WhatsApp remain exempt. Lighter safeguards will apply to 16-17-year-olds to avoid a sharp cutoff. The government criticised tech firms for failing to protect users, with rules expected by Spring 2027.

A Global Domino Effect

A global push to restrict children's access to social media is rapidly gaining momentum, with multiple countries moving toward bans. France, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Spain, and Indonesia have announced or are advancing restrictions, mostly targeting users under 14 to 16. Poland, Slovenia, Malaysia, Canada, and Turkey are also drafting or passing similar laws, while Germany remains in debate. These measures often cite concerns over children's mental health, online safety, and harmful content. Some nations are adding stricter enforcement tools and holding tech companies accountable. Together, these efforts reflect a fast-growing international trend to regulate children's digital access more tightly.



Rising Mental Health Concerns Drive Global Crackdown on Social Media

Rising concerns over children's mental health are driving the global push to curb social media use, with studies linking excessive use to anxiety, depression, poor sleep, cyberbullying, and online exploitation. Governments are increasingly frustrated with tech firms' failure to act.

Algorithm-driven feeds that maximise screen time particularly affect children, while live content is harder to monitor.

According to the UK Government Official Press Release, public sentiment is also shifting; in the UK, strong parental support and even backing from many young people have strengthened the case for stricter rules, giving policymakers greater confidence to step in.



The Critics Speak

Not everyone supports sweeping social media bans for children, with critics calling them an ineffective "quick fix" that fails to tackle deeper issues.

Amnesty International has raised concerns over privacy, warning that strict age checks could force users to share sensitive data. Others argue bans may not improve safety, as children can bypass restrictions, while also risking digital exclusion.

Social media, they note, can be a vital support space for vulnerable groups, including those with disabilities or mental health challenges. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has acknowledged these concerns but maintains that action is necessary despite the limitations.



Stricter Rules Ahead as Governments Move to Enforce Digital Limits

The coming months will be crucial as governments tighten controls on children's online access. In the UK, Ofcom will define age checks and enforcement, while officials consider curfews and limits on endless scrolling. Across Europe, lawmakers are racing to pass similar laws by 2026. Australia's ban is being closely monitored to assess its real-world impact. The broader trend is clear: governments are stepping in decisively, signalling the end of self-regulation by tech companies.