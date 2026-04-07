Parked IndiGo Plane Hit By Car At Kolkata Airport, Grounded For Inspections

A catering vehicle lost control at the Kolkata airport and crashed into an engine of a waiting Indigo aircraft this evening.

The crash took place in the airport's parking bay number 51. Reports say the aircraft sustained minor damage.

Sources said the vehicle had rolled forward and collided with the aircraft's engine.

In a statement, Indigo said, "A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft".

The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before it is cleared for operations.

"We will be closely working with the authorities to investigate this," the airline said.

"The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," Indigo added.

In February, the wingtips of two passenger aircraft came in contact while taxiing at Mumbai airport. The planes involved were IndiGo flight 6E 791 and Air India flight AI 2732. All the passengers were safe.

In August last year, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail had touched the runway in Mumbai while powering up for a go-around manoeuvre in low altitude. The incident was attributed to bad weather.