Car Gets Stuck Between 2 Sections Of Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala

A Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire got stuck between two sections of an under-construction bridge and was left hanging mid-air in Kerala's Kannur district on Sunday after its driver entered the flyover while drunk.
Viral videos show the car stuck vertically between the two sections of the under-construction bridge, while several people stood below. The accident took place on the national highway under construction at the Kannur Chala intersection.
A case has been filed against the driver, Lasim, a native of Kerala's Malappuram district. Lasim was rescued by locals and escaped without any major injuries.
One of the videos circulating on social media shows the rescue operation, where a crane can be seen pulling the car out of the gap it was stuck in.
Last month, a video of a crane retrieving a red Mercedes sedan stuck in the sand on Surat's Dumas Beach went viral on social media.
Although there is a strict ban on vehicle entry in Dumas Beach, a man drove his high-end Mercedes car onto the beach, reportedly while attempting to shoot a reel. The car then got stuck in the soft sand, and a crane was brought in to pull the vehicle out.
The viral videos of the rescue triggered online outrage, and Surat Police detained the driver and initiated legal proceedings.
