2 Dead, 3 Injured As Car Tyre Bursts On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two people were killed and three others critically injured after the car they were travelling in burst a tyre and fell into a pit on a highway in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer of Bangarmau Anjani Kumar Rai said those who died were identified as Meera Devi, 53, and Jaiprakash, 40, both residents of Samastipur district in Bihar.

The incident happened in the morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, under Behta Mujawar police station area, police said.

The car was from Delhi to Samastipur, when one of the front tyres of the vehicle, burst, collided with the divider, overturned and fell into a deep pit.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, while the bodies of those who died were sent for a post-mortem, police added.

