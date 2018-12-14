Can't See How Rafale Remains Poll Issue: Omar Abdullah On Court Verdict

The Supreme Court said today that there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Updated: December 14, 2018 14:35 IST
Srinagar: 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said today that he did not see the Rafale deal remaining an election issue in view of the verdict given by the Supreme court.

"Can't see how #RafaleDeal remains an election issue after this," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter after the top court verdict.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets.

Omar Abdullah questioned whether it was right to take the Rafale issue to the Supreme Court.

"Have to ask whether the Supreme Court was the right place to fight this battle? Some fights are best fought in the political arena," he added.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

