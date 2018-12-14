Can't See How Rafale Remains Poll Issue: Omar Abdullah On Court Verdict

After Supreme Court's verdict today, Omar Abdullah said he did not see Rafale remaining an election issue

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said today that he did not see the Rafale deal remaining an election issue in view of the verdict given by the Supreme court.

"Can't see how #RafaleDeal remains an election issue after this," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter after the top court verdict.

Can't see how #RafaleDeal remains an election issue after this. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2018

The Supreme Court said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets.

Omar Abdullah questioned whether it was right to take the Rafale issue to the Supreme Court.

"Have to ask whether the Supreme Court was the right place to fight this battle? Some fights are best fought in the political arena," he added.

Have to ask whether the SC was the right place to fight this battle? Some fights are best fought in the political arena. #RafaelDeal#RafaelVerdict - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2018

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.