'Can't Know What Love Is': Samajwadi Leader's Dig At Yogi Adityanath

Rajya Sabha member and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Naresh Agarwal today targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the 'anti-Romeo' squads set up by the government, saying the monk-politician would not know what love is."The person who has not married cannot know what love is and who was Romeo," Mr Agarwal said.He said the government should not meddle in the personal affairs of consenting adults and warned that the youth will turn against the ruling BJP for these acts and vote them out.Mr Agarwal, speaking at a workers convention in his home town Hardoi, also told party supporters that he would be like "God" for party workers and will always be there for them.Mr Agarwal said he will not allow any harm to come to them even when not in power.He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, despite being in power, were not doing anything for their workers and instead sermonizing them on probity, right and wrong."If leaders are only capable of right things, why would workers go to them," he said, adding that a leader's charter should only be to help workers at all costs, and if need be also reverse rules and regulations in their favour.Mr Agarwal told the gathering that when the SP returns to power he will "teach everyone who is victimizing workers such a lesson that they will remember it for their rest of lives".