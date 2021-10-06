Can't Conclude Investigation On Basis Of One Video: Police On Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Senior police officer SN Sabat on Wednesday said that the police cannot conclude anything on the basis of one video and stated that more evidence are being investigated in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The viral video may prove as evidence in the incident but we cannot reach any conclusion by seeing just one video, said Mr Sabat when asked a video showing farmers being run over by a vehicle.

However, the ADG denied answering questions regarding the ongoing investigation.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some people mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)