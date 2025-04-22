Amid 'Overreach' Row, Supreme Court Dismisses Petition On High Court's Powers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea which sought the power of the top court under Article 142 of the Constitution to be granted to the high courts.

Article 142 empowers the top court to pass “any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it” within the country.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan wondered how could it allow such a plea and said, "How can we grant such prayer? It requires an amendment to the Constitution. You go to Parliament. Prayer made in this petition is completely misconceived. Power conferred under Article 142 of the Constitution is only on this court and not the high courts. Therefore, we cannot allow high court to exercise power of this court under Article 142."

The top court was hearing the plea filed by NGO Abhinav Bharat Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)