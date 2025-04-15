"Cannot Blame All Muslims...": Kiren Rijiju On Waqf Assets Occupation

Asserting that the Waqf Amendment Act will facilitate "justice" for everyone, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the entire Muslim community cannot be "blamed" for some Muslim leaders who occupied Waqf properties.

"I was already aware of the Munambam case. I have seen the suffering of the 604 families who have been facing difficulties here for so many years... The Waqf Amendment Act, which we brought to solve their problem, has also been passed; this will help a lot in the solution. I have also assured them that we will help them overcome their difficulty... Some Muslim leaders have occupied Waqf properties, we cannot blame the entire Muslim community for this. Some people occupied all the properties, even Muslims, poor, women did not get the benefit of Waqf properties... We are facilitating justice for everyone," Rijiju told reporters.

Earlier today, Rijiju said that the Waqf Amendment Act is not targeted towards Muslims, and a false narrative has been spread that the Union Government is against the community.

Rijiju said that land in India is a very "precious" thing, and if we lose it, then everything is lost. In India, there should not be any provision for anyone to "forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land."

"I have come here for an important and sensitive issue; Land is the most precious thing for us. If you lose your land, you lose everything. That is why we have considered that in India, there should not be any provision for anybody to forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land. We must make laws to protect every inch of land for their rightful owner. We brought amendments to this law as earlier, unprecedented powers were given to Waqf. This is not targeted towards Muslims. There is a narrative that the Central government is against Muslims. But it's not true. We are here to correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people," Rijiju said.

Ever since the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in parliament, there has been widespread protest in the country. The protests even led to violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Jangipur, after which the central security forces were deployed in the violence-hit areas following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Murshidabad district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were torched on Friday night. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per the Bengal Police, the situation is now under control.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8.

Meanwhile, other organisations have also approached the Supreme Court, raising similar concerns about the Act's implications.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, MP and President of the Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq, President of the Islamic cleric's body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani, Kerala Sunni scholars' body Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema, Social Democratic Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, and NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights have already approached the top court against the Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)