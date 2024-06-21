Canal Land 'Disappears' In Shivraj Chouhan's Area, Officials Puzzled

The government department responsible for the canal has sought help from the revenue department

In a bewildering development, land designated for a canal in the constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has inexplicably vanished.

The government department responsible for the canal has sought help from the revenue department to locate the missing land.

Historically, the canal, documented to be used for irrigation in Daulatpura and Madankheda, was established with the aim of providing irrigation water to farmers and to boost agricultural productivity.

This canal, positioned near the Betwa river, played a vital role in the region's agriculture. However, the canal has mysteriously disappeared, leaving the community and the authorities puzzled.

"When we were small, we used to bathe in the canal water, but now it has vanished," said Basant Kumar Kushwaha, a resident.

Adding to the intrigue is the theft of a water-lifting machine worth lakhs of rupees which was installed on the banks of the canal.

The canal department has asked the revenue department about the exact location of this land. The local administration, however, appears equally perplexed and concerned.

"You have brought this matter to my notice. A thorough investigation will be conducted to find out who has encroached upon the land and the government land will be freed," district collector Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya said.

The matter dates back to 1980 when the land was acquired by the government at a relatively low cost, and farmers were compensated properly.

Over the years, residential colonies began to emerge in the area where the canal once stood. Encroachments upon government land, under the guise of colony development, had become a recurring issue. The exact timeline of when the canal was dismantled and the whereabouts of its material remain shrouded in mystery.

This land that disappeared was in the Union Agriculture Minister's constituency, raising significant questions and concerns among the local population and government authorities. Locals said they are tracking how the investigation unfolds, and want the valuable canal land to be restored.