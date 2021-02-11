Trudeau, PM Modi Discussed Vaccines, 'Recent Protests' Over Call: Canada

Justin Trudea's statement said he discussed the need for dialogue with PM Narendra Modi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that among the many things he discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic chat yesterday were "recent protests and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue". While it wasn't immediately clear what this implied, the reference comes in the backdrop of an ongoing farmer agitation and related violence on Republic Day.

"The leaders discussed Canada and India's commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue," a statement released on PM Trudeau's behalf said.

India has for the past few months witnessed massive farmer protest against three new laws legislated by Parliament last September.

The Central government has recently taken measures against what it perceives to be foreign interference in its internal matter. This includes an ongoing investigation into the instigation, funding, and encouragement of the protest, especially the Republic Day violence of January 26 in New Delhi.

Yesterday's statement from Trudeau also said that the conversation between the two leaders touched upon their countries' respective efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and India's significant efforts in promoting vaccine production and supply, which have provided vital support to countries around the world.

"The two leaders agreed to work together on access to vaccines. The leaders also recognized the need for continued global coordination to respond to the pandemic and to promote recovery," it said.

On his part, Prime Minister Modi tweeted yesterday saying India will facilitate the supply of its Covid-19 vaccines to Canada.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Two India-based organisations are among the firms manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines and the country is now supplying these doses to a number of countries across the world, especially those in its immediate neighbourhood, apart from using them to inoculate Indians.

"They underlined the need to work collectively in rebuilding a more sustainable and resilient global economy," PM Trudeau's statement further said.