Can Connaught Place Inner Circle Go Vehicle-Free? Civic Body Seeks Feedback

Could Connaught Place's iconic Inner Circle become vehicle-free for a few hours every day?

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Manoj Dwivedi has sought public suggestions on whether the busy commercial hub can be turned into a pedestrian-friendly zone.

In a post on X on Thursday, Dwivedi said that almost everyone in the National Capital Region (NCR) would have visited Connaught Place and asked, "Can we make the inner circle of CP vehicle-free?"

He suggested allowing people to walk around freely, similar to some mall roads and central areas in foreign cities.

But the NDMC chief has not proposed a fixed plan yet. He has asked the public to weigh in on how long the Inner Circle should remain vehicle-free, whether weekends should have different timings and what activities should be organised in the area.

Vehicle-Free CP: What Timings Is NDMC Considering?

Dwivedi has suggested two possible seasonal timings.

The Inner Circle could be kept vehicle-free from 6 pm to midnight during summers and 11 am to 4 pm during winters.

He has also asked whether the area should instead remain vehicle-free for the entire day, and whether weekends should have a different schedule.

The timings could be crucial for Connaught Place, which sees large numbers of shoppers, office-goers, tourists and visitors, particularly during evenings and weekends.

Residents Back Idea, But Flag Access And Logistics

Several residents responding to the proposal have supported restricting vehicles, while pointing to practical challenges that NDMC would need to address.

Assistant Director, MCD, Jai Shankar said the Inner Circle should be made vehicle-free during selected hours, but making it vehicle-free for the entire day may not be practical because of commercial activities and the need to allow vehicles for supply-chain and logistical requirements.

Resident Aman Dudeja suggested restricting vehicles during non-peak hours, proposing 11 am to 6 pm. He also suggested encouraging local talent and bands to perform in the area.

For senior citizens and people with limited mobility, accessibility emerged as another concern.

Another resident, Dr Rajnish, suggested electric golf-cart-type vehicles to help elderly visitors who may not be able to walk long distances. He also proposed music, debates, exhibitions and other cultural programmes in Central Park and the Inner Circle.

Resident Sanjay Sawhney suggested an alternative to a completely vehicle-free zone, saying congestion charges could be imposed on vehicles entering the area, with concessions for genuine senior citizens.

Another resident, Prateek Rajvanshi, also called for alternative transport such as battery-operated autos for people who cannot walk long distances.

Cars Out, Culture In?

Some residents want the vehicle-free hours to turn Connaught Place into a more vibrant public space.

Resident Pradeep Bhatia suggested taking inspiration from pedestrian-friendly areas such as Covent Garden and Bath High Street in England. He proposed dedicated spaces for solo artists, including painters, musicians, sculptors and jugglers, along with food carts featuring cuisines from different parts of India.

But there are also concerns about how such a pedestrianised space would be regulated.

Another resident, Raghav Mangal, backed the idea but warned that the area could be occupied by hawkers and illegal shops without proper enforcement.

"It won't be as smooth and peaceful as you are imagining," he said.

That raises a key question for NDMC: if vehicles are removed, how will vendors, performers, food carts and other commercial activities be managed?

Connaught Place Has Tried Pedestrianisation Before

The idea of reducing vehicular movement in Connaught Place is not new.

The area has previously experimented with pedestrian-only periods through Raahgiri, under which the Inner Circle was opened to people on select Sundays for activities including walking, cycling, fitness sessions and street performances.

NDMC has also considered pedestrianisation in earlier traffic and redevelopment plans.

In 2019, the civic body conducted a pedestrian-friendly trial in Connaught Place. The initial plan to make the Inner Circle completely car-free was modified after concerns from traders, with limited vehicular access to parking areas retained during the exercise.

The issue has also featured in earlier planning studies, reflecting a long-running debate over how to balance traffic movement with the needs of pedestrians in one of Delhi's busiest commercial districts.

The Traffic Question

If the Inner Circle is closed to vehicles for several hours, traffic management will be one of the biggest challenges.

Questions over vehicle diversion, deliveries to shops and restaurants, taxi and auto access, emergency movement and parking will need to be addressed.

Public transport and last-mile connectivity will also be important, particularly for senior citizens and people who cannot walk long distances.

For now, the proposal remains open for public feedback, with NDMC seeking suggestions on timings, accessibility and how the space could be used when vehicles are kept out.