Delhi's Khan Market Emerges As India's Most Expensive Retail Location: Report

Retail rents in Delhi-NCR's prime high streets continued to rise in 2025, with Khan Market remaining India's most expensive retail location, according to a report by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield. Monthly rents in Khan Market rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 1,700-Rs 1,800 per sq ft, reinforcing its position as the costliest high-street retail market in the country. In comparison, rents in Connaught Place (Inner Circle) increased 4% to Rs 1,150 - Rs 1,250 per sq ft per month.

"High streets across Delhi NCR recorded firm rental appreciation in 2025, with year-on-year growth ranging between 2 - 14 per cent, reflecting demand that continues to outpace the availability of quality space," Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director, Mumbai and New Business, Cushman & Wakefield, said as quoted by PTI.

"Retailers across all product categories, particularly food and beverages (F&B) and fashion, are expanding their presence."

Across Delhi-NCR, high-street rentals recorded 2-14% annual growth in 2025, reflecting strong demand for limited prime retail space. Among other markets, Galleria Market in Gurugram saw the highest rental growth of 14%, with rents reaching Rs 1,150 - Rs 1,250 per sq ft.

What About The Rental In Other Major Markets?

Kamla Nagar (Delhi): Rs 480 - Rs 510 per sq ft (+11%)

Greater Kailash-I, M Block (Delhi): Rs 475 - Rs 500 per sq ft (+5%)

Karol Bagh (Delhi): Rs 395 - Rs 415 per sq ft

Lajpat Nagar (Delhi): Rs 290 - Rs 310 per sq ft (+3%)

Rajouri Garden (Delhi): Rs 255 - Rs 265 per sq ft (+6%)

Punjabi Bag (Delhi): Rs 260 - Rs 275 per sq ft (+2%)

Sector 18 market (Noida): Rs 200 - Rs 220 per sq ft (+8%)

Sector 29 market (Gurugram): The monthly rent rose 3 per cent annually to Rs 180 - 190 per square foot during the October-December period of last year.

What Are The Driving Factors?

The surge in rents is driven by strong demand from brands, limited supply of prime retail spaces, and retailers' preference for high-visibility high-footfall locations, the report said.

According to Shriram PM Monga, Co-founder & Principal Consultant at SRED Real Estate Advisory, these established markets offer high visibility and steady footfall.

"Markets like Galleria and Khan Market benefit from limited supply and established catchment areas with high spending power," he said.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR grew 83% in 2025, with mainstreets accounting for 55% of annual leasing.